The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) provides regular statistical updates regarding COVID-19 to keep the public informed about the disease.
According to the ISDH, Rush County has a total of 37 positive cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths. A total of 318 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county with 11.6 percent of tests being positive.
Indiana has recorded 25,473 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,482 related deaths. A total of 154,083 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state with 16.5 percent of tests being positive.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has recorded a total of 1,390,764 positive COVID-19 cases and 84,136 related deaths.
Globally, a total of 4,371,611 positive cases of COVID-19 and 297,682 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.
On May 13, the ISDH and the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI released preliminary results from a scientific study, which measured the spread of COVID-19.
“What we knew through conventional detection methods — testing symptomatic people and those at high-risk for COVID-19 — was just the tip of the iceberg,” lead scientist of the study and professor and Fairbanks Endowed Chair in the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI Nir Menachemi said. “Now we’re trying to figure out how big that iceberg actually is.”
The study indicated COVID-19 has a general population prevalence of about 2.8 percent of the state’s population or approximately 186,000 state residents who were actively or previously infected as of May 1.
As part of the first phase of the joint study, researchers tested more than 4,600 Indiana residents from April 25 to May 1 for viral infections and antibodies of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
More than 3,600 of the individuals tested were randomly selected. An additional 900 volunteers were recruited through outreach to African American and Hispanic communities to better represent Indiana’s demographics.
Upon analyzing test results, IUPUI public health researchers determined 1.7 percent of participants tested positive for COVID-19 and 1.1 percent tested positive for antibodies, during the last week of April.
As of the same date, the state’s testing also indicated approximately 17,000 cumulative cases (excluding deaths), which suggests only about one in every 11 true infections were identified by tests focused on systematic or high-risk people.
Scientists at IUPUI estimate the infection-fatality rate for COVID-19 in Indiana is .58 percent, making it nearly six times more deadly than the seasonal flu. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the seasonal flu has an infection rate of 0.1 percent.
The ISDH indicates Indiana has 170 COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state. To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.