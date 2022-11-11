GREENSBURG – In the October 22, 1967 issue of the Greensburg Daily News: “SK2 Mike Holbrook called his parents from San Diego. California and said he will be leaving Saturday for Vietnam on the John Paul Jones.”
Richard “Mike” Holbrook was born on Veterans Day, November 11, 1946. He was fourth of the seven children of Paul T “Pete” and Sally Robbins Holbrook. His siblings were Jim Bright, Phyllis Lutes, Edwin, Mike, Bruce, Jon and Donna.
Just two months before Mike was to graduate from Greensburg High School, 3,500 Marines of the 9th Marine Expeditionary Brigade had arrived in Da Nang on March 8, 1965 to protect the U.S. airbase there from Viet Cong attacks. Mike graduated in May 1965 on a Tuesday evening. The following Friday morning he, along with 14 other Decatur County residents, were in the U.S. Navy and headed for Great Lakes Naval Training “Boot Camp.” His next stop was Newport, Rhode Island for additional training. After Newport he was sent to New London, GT Submarine school. After eight weeks of submarine school they asked for volunteers to go to Vietnam. He immediately agreed to go.
He then spent time on the island of Guam and was assigned to the USS John Paul Jones DDG 32, a guided missile destroyer. (Many will remember John Paul Jones from history classes. Known in the United States as the “Father of the American Navy,” his most famous of several quotes is: “I have not yet begun to fight” when his enemies asked him to surrender.) Mike said at that time the ship was in the Philadelphia naval shipyard being converted and its next stop was Long Beach, California, the ship’s home port.
According to records at the time, the ship was commissioned as a Forrest Sherman class destroyer; the USS John Paul Jones initially was designated DD 932. In December 1965, the John Paul Jones entered the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for conversion to a guided missile destroyer. The conversion was finished in the fall of 1967 and the ship was redesignated as DDG 32. In addition to its engineering equipment completely overhauled, she received a lot of additional electronic gear.
“In the fall of 1967,” said Mike, “we headed for what is referred to as a ‘Westpac Cruise’ and the ship arrived in the Gulf of Tonkin, in Vietnam waters. The first couple of months our ship was assigned to what is referred to as ‘Plane Guard.’ We followed behind aircraft carriers to recover any pilots that did not land safely or any personnel that were blown overboard. In October 1968 our ship was assigned with the Battle Ship New Jersey BB-62 located two miles off the coast of Vietnam near the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) where the TET Offensive was underway. This is when the US started spraying what was called AO (Agent Orange). The U.S. sprayed Agent Orange to kill the heavy ground cover. Many of us came in contact with this spray that caused several health issues.”
The Agent Orange mixture of herbicides that U.S. military forces sprayed in Vietnam from 1962 to 1971 during the Vietnam War was killing the forest areas that might conceal Viet Cong and North Vietnamese forces and destroying crops that might feed the enemy. It killed many Vietnam veterans years after they returned home and, in fact, is still doing so. Roughly 300,000 veterans have died from Agent Orange exposure – that’s almost five times as many as the 58,000 who died in combat. Did it save lives?
Agent Orange contained a particularly toxic form of dioxin. It’s very persistent, and doesn’t wash away when it rains. It’s known to stay in the soil and even build up while it accumulates in the food chain. Exposure to it has early-onset and long-term health effects including some types of leukemia, lymphoma, various cancers, Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes and others. The government has compensated veterans who were exposed.
Mike remembers that while there it was their job to protect the New Jersey while it was launching 2,000 pound shells 20 miles inland with pinpoint accuracy. “We next headed down to DA Nang to pick up additional fire support and back to the DMZ. Our ship was operating on what is called Covert Operations (top secret missions). All ships were constantly harassed by tiny Vietnam crafts known as junk boats. They were not friendly.
“My combat station on board was on the bridge of the ship known as “CIC” (Combat Information Center). When our ship finally departed Vietnam waters we were headed for Singapore for a much needed break. However, enroute to Singapore our ship, along with the battleship New Jersey, was once again diverted to North Korea (another covert operation) where the USS Pueblo had been captured by North Korea.”
Mike was aware that Decatur County resident Patrick Shutters had been killed in Vietnam on March 15, 1968 in Thu Duc, Vietnam. He served in Vietnam at the same time as his brother Edwin E. Holbrook, who was stationed at NHA Trang Air Force Base. Ed was there when Agent Orange was being sprayed. He died from the effects of the herbicide in 2005. Mike was also affected and still suffers from it.
He also served in Vietnam at the same time when other Decatur County residents were there including Jack Dance (a high school classmate) who was killed January 18, 1969, the victim of a booby trap while on patrol; and Charles Wayne Richardson, who was killed January 31, 1969, the victim of a land mine; and James Hash, who was killed May 21, 1969 in Pleiku, Vietnam. He said he was there shortly before Robert P. Acher was killed Sept. 1, 1969; James Marrow was killed on Sept. 9, 1969. He left Vietnam in May of ‘69 and has never forgotten those who were killed during the Vietnam war.
When he returned to Decatur County he married Carole Morgan Holbrook and worked for General Motors (CMAC) and 5/3rd Bank for a combined total of 43 years. He retired in 2013 and he and Carole now live in Franklin, Indiana and have a home in Arcadia, Florida.
In spite of everything he had been through, Mike said the hardest thing to face coming home was when our ship docked in Long Beach, California. “The demonstrators outside the main gate were cursing at us and calling us baby killers. They threw dirty diapers, bottles and other unmentionable items at us,” he recalled.
Mike said he often gets asked by people if he would do it again. “My response is, ‘I absolutely would.’ I am proud to be an American and I fly the American flag every day!’”
