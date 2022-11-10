GREENSBURG – The organization we know as the American Legion was formed on March 15, 1919, in Paris, France, by a thousand officers and men of the American Expeditionary Forces (A. E. F.), and it was chartered on September 16, 1919, by the United States Congress.
Soon after Congress granted its charter for the American Legion Post in Greensburg 200 members met November 11, 1919. The Grand Army of the Republic members was still meeting. Phillip Stapp was elected Commander and Norman C. Schlemmer elected Adjutant. It was named Joe Welsh Post 129 in honor of the first Decatur County man to be killed in France (he died (May 8, 1918). Welsh was in the 18th Infantry of the First Division.
Right away the local Legion Post met with the Grand Army of the Republic members and perhaps invited them to become members of the newly formed Legion. But although the G.A.R. stayed separate, the two organizations worked together well, especially for Memorial Day celebrations. Veterans of three wars, the Civil War, Spanish American War and World War I, met and marched together to the Memorial Day celebration location; in the early days, it was usually one of the local churches. The Women’s Relief Corps took part too.
The Post began raising money to help support the Knightstown Home for Children and other projects aimed for veterans and their families. They sponsored huge parades, and on August 23 and 24, 1920, the members held a Jubilee where local talent could be featured. It was staged by C. J. Loyd and assisted by James Withers. Special music was enjoyed and several hundred dollars spent on costumes. It was estimated that 10,000 persons would be there. A large top was brought from Indianapolis in case of rain.
In January 1921, the members of the local Legion put on a moving picture show that showed actual World War I warfare. They presented a real gas and flame attack and showed how the attack was met and returned. It was the first time such a picture show had been shown here and a big crowd was expected. It was held at the K of P Theatre February 2, 1921.
That same year the American Legion Post hosted a dance in the Dalmbert Building with the Greensburg Jazz Band furnishing the music. The local Legion Post continued in an enthusiastic manner until the depression hit, and that slowed members down only slightly.
On November 11, 1942, the name of the Post was changed to the Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Post in honor of Robert Kramer and Wallace Crawley, who died December 7, 1941, on the USS Arizona. World War II veterans kept the Legion Post busy with activities, and several members have gone on to become State Commanders; one even became the National Commander.
Thirty years after it was formed the Post purchased its first permanent home, the Davidson home on E. Main Street. It was later remodeled as we see it today.
The American Legion Auxiliary has been a part of the Post and helped it in many ways. They meet at the Post monthly.
You have no doubt heard the lonely, mournful sounds of the bagpipe at the funeral for a veteran, fireman or policeman. You’ve probably heard John Tumilty as he plays the instrument.
Here, Tumilty tells us what the American Legion means to him:
“The Legion was set up by the veterans of World War I and has about 12,000 Posts for members. The plan was to have a place for veterans to get together so they could remember their war experiences, war stories and more. Many of today’s vets do not want to remember their experiences. They just like to mingle, have a bite to eat and a drink like any other fraternal club, and have some projects such as a Memorial Day celebration, dances, and fish fries to raise funds to keep the Post open. Some of those projects are open to the public but we are a non-profit organization.
“At the Memorial Day celebration we have an Honor Guard to take part in the services that day. This Honor Guard also performs at the funeral services for any Veteran whose family requests it. I am part of the Honor Guard and am proud of it. I also served the last 12 years as the Adjutant, who takes care of the membership, collecting dues and more. I have met almost all of the Posts members. Another thing that has to be done is contacting any member that we have not heard from for a while, such as not paying dues after having done so for many years.
“As we are all getting older, we have found members who did not know their phone had been shut off for one reason or other. Often times we have a member who has passed and we were not notified or he or she is bedfast with no one to check on him or his wife. If you are a veteran, think about joining our American Legion Post 129. There are a lot of benefits available to our members if needed. Stay safe! Fly our flag!”
Attorney William Smith comments on being a member of the American Legion and is financial officer for the Post. He said:
“The American Legion was founded in 1919 in Paris, France at the end of World War I by military service men waiting for return to the United States. Americans who had just served in that war came from all over the United States from a great variety of local cultures and very diverse occupations and professions. Their military training and war experience created a strong esprit de corps.
“These WWI veterans organized the American Legion to capture and preserve that American pride and esprit de corps while at the same time preserving patriotism and the memory of departed veterans. The American Legion continues to serve that purpose, although some of its esprit de corps is fading.
“Each person entering military service shares a unique experience that is common to all veterans. Each person gives up for a period of time living with discretion and living in a totally arbitrary world. Many are arbitrarily assigned to combat and its risk of death. Even those who are not placed in combat are still required to contemplate such a personal situation.
“Unfortunately, the esprit de corps may be fading. Many American Legion Posts are struggling to survive financially or because of decreasing membership. Post members are no longer willing to serve as officers or participate in Post activities that preserve its purpose. Young veterans seem to not be interested in the traditions and ceremonies that are part of membership in an American Legion Post. But we need them.”
That seems to leave the county pretty barren of dedicated men and women taking an interest in the post here.
Members of the Decatur County VFW returned its Post charter a couple of years ago, the St. Paul and Westport Legion Posts have closed, so Greensburg Post #129 is the only veteran’s organization left in Decatur County. The Columbus Legion Post closed and I am not sure the effort to reopen it was successful.
When it comes to the Legion, country clubs, etc., younger persons do not want to join and the old members are dying. Do we really want that to happen?
