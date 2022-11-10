WASHINGTON — VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers is expanding to include eligible Veterans and family caregivers of all eras.
Previously, PCAFC was only available to eligible Veterans who served on or after Sept. 11, 2001. This expansion opens the program to eligible Veterans of all eras, including those who served after May 7, 1975, and before Sept. 11, 2001.
PCAFC provides caregivers of eligible Veterans with resources, education, financial assistance, health insurance, beneficiary travel, peer support and more. The program is a cornerstone of VA health care, ensuring that Veterans get the world-class care they deserve and that caregivers get the comprehensive support they need.
“For the first time, eligible Veterans of all service eras can participate in the VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers,” says Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy. “We recognize the critical role family caregivers play in caring for Veterans, and through this expansion, we’re able to ensure that family caregivers of all eligible Veterans have access to the comprehensive support they deserve.”
This is the second expansion of PCAFC, and it will expand access to the program for tens of thousands of Veterans and their family caregivers. The first expansion of PCAFC began in Oct. 2020, as part of implementation of the VA MISSION Act of 2018. PCAFC has added approximately 20,000 active Veteran and family caregiver participants during the past two years.
Earlier this month, VA announced an interim final rule that will extend PCAFC eligibility for legacy participants, legacy applicants and their family caregivers, by three years to Sept. 30, 2025. Legacy Participants or Legacy Applicants are Veterans and their family caregivers who participated in PCAFC prior to Oct 1, 2020.
Learn more about the PCAFC expansion and VA’s Caregiver Support Program, reach out to a local CSP team or call our Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
