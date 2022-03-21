GREENSBURG - In honor of Decatur County and Greensburg's Bicentennial, a free silent film will be shown at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Wolf Theatres. An organist will play live music as a film accompaniment.
Organizer John Pratt chose to show The Hoosier Schoolmaster, a silent film based on true events in Decatur County in the late 1800's. The Hoosier Schoolmaster: A Story of Backwoods Life in Indiana was a novel published by Edward Eggleston in 1871 that was later adapted into a silent film and eventually into a talkie. The story was based on events in the life of Eggleston's brother George who had been a schoolteacher in Indiana, living in the area that is now Milford. Noted for its local dialect and accurate portrayal of American rural life, the novel was a success.
"One of the main events in the book is the community spelling bee," Pratt said. "It's stated that this is what set off the community spelling bee craze across the country. In fact, the Greensburg Daily News laid claim in 1959 to hosting the first community spelling bee in the country."
As a followup to this film, the Greensburg Public Library is hosting a spelling bee June 16 through their Bicentennial programming. The first place prize is $160 because one of the first spelling bees in the 1870's awarded a woman 160 acres of Western land after winning the spelling bee. It was held at the courthouse in Greensburg.
Jay Warren, of the Silent Film Society in Chicago, created an original score complete with live sound effects to perform at Saturday's event. The film will show on the big screen and Warren will play below. Prior to the film showing, Warren will play a Mutton Jeff cartoon.
"I have been to no less than ten of these events from community events to symphony events," Pratt said of silent films. "I guarantee that everyone who comes will love it. They won't like it, they'll love it."
According to The Hoosier Schoolmaster Wikipedia page, "great popularity was ascribed to the novel not so much to the conventional plot as to its description of early days in Indiana. It pictures the country school in which custom prescribed a constant warfare between the master and the big boys, the community spelling school, the different forms of bigoted and illiterate preaching that were offered to the new settlers, the amusing attempts at formality in the proceedings of the courts, and other features of pioneer life as the author had seen them in his career as itinerant missionary and agent for a Bible society."
RSVP to John Pratt prior to Saturday by emailing jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or through the Decatur County Bicentennial Facebook page. The only information necessary to register is a name for the party and number of attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.