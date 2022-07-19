OSGOOD - Thirty-two students from Ripley County participated in Future Ready Robotics Camp, conducted by Genesis: Pathways to Success, earlier this month at Jac-Cen-Del High School.
This camp, an initiative of Genesis’ A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), brought forth engineering advancement within youth education.
Within three days, students were able to acquire a knowledge of coding, creative design, and engineering concepts through an experiential learning approach. Soft skills, such as critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, and collaboration, were further developed as they were the key underlying facets within every task the students completed.
“It’s not just about building robots," Amelia Comer, the Robotics Teacher at Jac-Cen-Del High School, said. "The biggest takeaway is problem solving skills that will follow them throughout their entire lives. The kids leave with this new talent of having any problem being set in front of them and having the capability to be able to work through it to find a solution.”
Robotics knowledge was consistently built upon, with each day becoming more in depth and challenging. It started with the basic parts and mechanics of building a robot, which then led to utilizing coding skills to practice autonomous coding and the construction of a team built robot.
The robots were put into competitions to trial the students through the VEX IQ 2022-2023 Challenge: Slapshot. The goal of the challenge is for students to build a robot that is capable of dodging obstacles, pushing pucks into an end zone goal, and completing it all within 60 seconds.
This year’s competition was designed to develop critical thinking skills and build a learning environment consisting of team building and friendly competition.
“The most fun part about the competition is getting to put my skills to the test and be the best Camp Robotics kid. I’ve really enjoyed this camp!” Wil Wheeler, a sixth-grade student at Milan Middle School and participant at Future Ready Robotics Camp, said.
Genesis: Pathways to Success thanked Jac-Cen-Del High School for hosting the event, as well as the Versailles McDonald's for sponsoring lunch for one day of Robotics Camp.
To learn more about this summer camp, contact Clarice Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, visiting www.genesisp2s.org, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
About Genesis
Genesis: Pathways to Success is an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation. Genesis expands and enhances educational and economic opportunities that result in thriving communities.
For additional information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.