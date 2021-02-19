GREENSBURG – Unless you’ve been in deep hibernation for the last few weeks, you’ve noticed more snow piling up this year than we’ve had in many years past – maybe all the way back to the infamous Blizzard of ‘78.
Coat, galoshes and muffler clad snow-shovel warriors are eagerly going door-to-door looking for a little bit of extra cash. Children are out building snow men and other fanciful mid-winter creatures, while the rest of us are snuggled down inside, just waiting for the first sign of spring.
But for Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr and his trusty road crew, this is just another ton of salt, another long day on the roads and just another winter.
When asked how the crews were fairing this week, Mohr said with a chuckle, “As of today, a whole lot better than a couple of days ago. How’s that for an answer.”
This is how the county road crews cope supposedly, taking it all in stride. And Mohr seems comparatively cool, when you think about weather woes in other parts of the country.
Mohr’s been the County Highway Superintendent for 26 years now, he reports, so he’s seen just about all the curves and twists Mother Nature can throw, so to speak. So he’s pretty cool.
But interestingly enough, this has not been his life’s work (yet.)
“I was originally a Sales Rep. for Moorman Livestock, back when there were lots of little farmers,” he said. “And we could see that things were changing. But I met John Moor, a commissioner back then, and he asked me it I’d be interested in a job.”
And the rest is history.
The county road crews spread salt and sand together in a ratio of 1 to 3. Mohr said so far, as of the 20th of February, they spread 200 tons of the mix. They can warehouse 300 tons, and that’s been used up, so the supplies for the county stand at 100 tons.
And as for staffing at the whim of Mother Nature, Mohr seems cool once again, saying, “it really depends on what it is, when it is, how it comes and how much.”
“When we got the 11 inches recently, we had a night shift. That’s a couple of people in trucks, keeping the main roads open and addressing 911 calls. They have handheld radios, so the 911 people could reach us, and if they need the road plowed, we get in front of them and assist them in getting to their calls, whatever they might be,” he said.
His words for us through this wild weather?
“It’s a common sense thing, really. They’ll get over for us because we’re big, we’re heavy. If we get off the side of the road, it sucks us in pretty quick,” he said. “And then you have the people that try to go around the snow plows while we’re pushing snow running down the road, which is a problem.”
“People have just got to realize that even though we’re big and heavy in our plows, we’ve got wind shields too and the snow is blowing on us, too. We’re trying to plow, keeping everything defrosted,” he said.
“Just be aware of where we’re at when you see us doing our jobs and be careful,” he said.
