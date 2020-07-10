Southeastern Indiana YMCA to offer Kids Club this fall

BATESVILLE - Enrollment is open for the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s Kids Club. The program will be held this fall.
Kids Club provides before and after school care for children. Children will be able to experience service learning, study science and reading and develop social skills.
“Now more than ever, our youth need to have a safe place that allows them to be active, to become independent and confident, while allowing them to socialize and make new friends,” CEO of Southeastern Indiana YMCA Angie Harmeyer said. “It’s especially important now because it gives them a bit of normalcy, a constant in their life.”
Transportation for before and after school care is available will be provided by Batesville School Corporation.
To sign up, call the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center at 812-932-1414 or visit https://siymca.org/child-care/kids-club/.
