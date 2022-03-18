Eighteen players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2022, All-Stars games director Mike Broughton announced Friday.
Those selected to the six-player Core Group include Laila Hull of Zionsville, McKenna Layden of Northwestern, Karsyn Norman of Bedford North Lawrence, Ashlynn Shade of Noblesville and RaShunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington.
In addition to the core group, six players each were voted to teams labeled Red Group and Blue Group.
The Red Group players are Asiah Baxter of Warren Central, Riley Makalusky of Hamilton Southeastern, Hailey Smith of Fishers, Saige Stahl of Columbus East, Josie Trabel of East Central and Amber Tretter of Forest Park.
The Blue Group players are Ashlynn Brooke of Pioneer, Cristen Carter of Ben Davis, Asia Donald of Hobart, Bailey Kelham of Garrett, MaKaya Porter of Mishawaka Marian and Renne Schwieterman of Jay County.
Bob Lapadot of Garrett will be the head coach of the 2022 girls Junior All-Stars. He will be assisted by Tony Hasenour of Forest Park. Lapadot guided Garrett to a 27-2 record and a Class 3A semi-state appearance this past season. He has a 179-79 record in 11 seasons with the Railroaders. Hasenour led Forest Park to a 26-3 ledger, including the Class 2A state championship. He has a 104-48 mark in six seasons with the Rangers.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on Sunday, June 5 at Bedford North Lawrence. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on Wednesday, June 8 at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2022 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen later in March.
The players listed as core group players each will play in two games. The players listed in the Red and Blue groups each will play in one game, the Red Group on June 5 against the Kentucky Juniors and the Blue Group on June 8 against the Indiana Seniors.
The 2022 Girls Junior All-Star team was selected through a process that allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. The IBCA 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state committee reviewed and voted on players for the 2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health girls All-State teams that were released on Tuesday (March 1).
The 20 all-state committee members also provided input to a seven-person IBCA subcommittee appointed by IBCA executive director Steve Witty and chaired by Brandon Bradley of Kankakee Valley. Bradley, Broughton, All-Star junior coordinator Beth DeVinney plus coaches Katie Collignon of Marquette Catholic, Kaley May of Danivlle, Gretchen Miles of Washington and all-state committee chairman Doug Springer of Northridge finalized the selections for the 2022 girls Junior All-Stars.
-Information provided.
