Thirteen players have been selected to join IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith of Westfield for the 2022 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars, All-Stars game director Mike Broughton announced Monday.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June - one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
Smith's selection as Mr. Basketball was announced this past Saturday. The players completing the 2022 Indiana Boys All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are Javan Buchanan of Lafayette Jeff, Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Ryan Conwell of Pike, Jaxon Edwards of Cathedral, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Jackson of Fort Wayne Northrop, Amhad Jarrard of Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Peter Suder of Carmel and Jalen Washington of Gary West.
Washington is injured and is not expected to play in the games.
Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams has been named the head coach of the 2022 All-Stars. He will be assisted by Steve Lynch of Brownsburg and Rob Yoder of Westview.
Johnston is 85-65 in five seasons at South Bend Adams and 280-182 in 20 seasons as a varsity coach. Johnston, previously 195-137 in 15 seasons at South Bend Washington, also was head coach of the 2021 Junior All-Stars. Lynch has a 151-69 record in nine seasons at Brownsburg and is 254-121 in 16 seasons overall. He previously was 103-52 in seven seasons at Mt. Vernon (Fortville). Yoder, who stepped down as Westview coach at the end of the 2021-22 season, posted a 310-141 mark in 18 seasons leading the Warriors. He was a Junior All-Star assistant coach in 2018.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.