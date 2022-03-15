Thirteen players have been selected to join IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson of Homestead for the 2022 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars, All-Stars game director Mike Broughton announced Tuesday (March 15).
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June -- one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
Patterson's selection as Miss Basketball was announced this past Friday (March 11). The players completing the 2022 Indiana Girls All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point, Kate Clarke of Carmel, Alyssa Crockett of Westfield, Hope Fox of East Central, Rayah Kincer of Franklin Central, Ally Madden of Blue River Valley, Kynidi Mason-Striverson of Silver Creek, Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington, Olivia Smith of Fort Wayne South, Zoe Stewart of Terre Haute North, Lilly Stoddard of Crown Point, Ashlyn Traylor of Franklin and Tanyuel Welch of North Central.
Kincer is injured and is not expected to play in the games.
Rod Parker of Homestead has been named the head coach of the 2022 All-Stars. He will be assisted by Brittany Maners of Princeton and Kevin Moore of East Central. Parker is 379-128 in 21 seasons as coach at Homestead, including a Class 4A state championship in 2017 and a Class 4A runner-up finish in 2015. Maners has a 139-67 record in nine seasons as a varsity coach, four years at Evansville Central and the past five seasons at Princeton. Moore has a 221-88 mark in 13 seasons as coach at East Central.
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 8 at a site to be announced. The first game against Kentucky will be June 10 at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky. The final game against Kentucky will be June 11 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The games in Indianapolis are at Southport because Gainbridge Fieldhouse is unavailable because of a third phase of renovations will be occurring there during June.
All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars, whose roster will be announced next month. The rosters for the Indiana girls Junior All-Stars and the Indiana boys Junior All-Stars also will be announced later.
The Indiana Junior All-Stars will play two girl-boy doubleheaders this year -- June 5 against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Bedford North Lawrence and June 8 against the Indiana seniors at a site to be announced.
The Indiana Senior girls lead 51-39 in their series with Kentucky. The Indiana Senior girls lead 40-10 in games against the Indiana Junior girls. The Indiana Junior girls lead 9-1 in their series with Kentucky.
The Indiana portion of the All-Star Games is organized and produced by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. The Indianapolis Star, with its IndyStar brand, is a title sponsor.
Miss Basketball is selected through a balloting process of coaches and media overseen by game organizers from the IBCA. The remainder of the team is finalized by Broughton after observing numerous games and events throughout the season, conferring with coaches, school officials and media across the state. Broughton also reviews votes submitted by coaches and media who each could recommend up to 10 players.
2022 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars
No., Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
1, Ayanna Patterson, Homestead, 6-3, F, 25.8, Connecticut
2, Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, 5-7, G, 20.7, IUPUI
3, Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South, 5-3, G, 19.0, Eastern Michigan
4, Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin, 5-9, G, 17.3, undecided
5, Tanyuel Welch, North Central, 5-10, G, 18.8, Memphis
6, Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek, 5-8, G, 18.0, Evansville
7, Kate Clarke, Carmel, 6-0, G, 11.7, Michigan
8, Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North, 5-7, G, 24.8, Murray State
9, Hope Fox, East Central, 5-8, G, 14.3, Southern Connecticut State
10, Alyssa Crockett, Westfield, 6-2, G/F, 18.5, Michigan
11, Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, 6-4, F, 11.5, Purdue
12, Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington, 6-3, F, 21.5, Maryland
13, Ally Madden, Blue River Valley, 6-2, F, 18.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)
14, *Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central, 5-10, G, 25.0, Evansville
Head coach: Rod Parker, Homestead
Assistant coaches: Brittany Maners, Princeton; Kevin Moore, East Central
*injured in 2021-22 season; unable to play in All-Star games
-Information provided.
