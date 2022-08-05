During the 2022 spring season, hunters harvested 12,531 wild turkeys in 91 of 92 Indiana counties. The spring’s harvest is only a 1.7% increase compared to the 2021 spring season. Like last year, only one county did not harvest any turkeys during the spring’s hunting season.
Spring harvests increased in 47 counties with seven counties exceeding 300 birds, compared to five in 2021. A total of 1,376 birds (11% of total harvest) were taken during the youth-only weekend prior to the regular season. The estimated number of hunters afield changed very little from 57,621 in 2021 to 57,459 in 2022, but estimated hunter success increased to 22% in 2022 compared to 21% in 2021 and 19% in 2020.
A detailed breakdown of spring harvest data, including previous seasons, is available on the wild turkey spring harvest data website at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/hunting-and-trapping/wild-turkey-hunting-biology-and-management/wild-turkey-spring-harvest-data/.
Record Turkey Brood Observations
My sisters-in-law reported seeing a hen turkey and her poult in Shelby County to the DNR. The hen is using part of their garden as a dust bath.
At this time of year, wild turkey young, known as poults, are about the same size as a softball. Have you seen any with a wild turkey hen? If so… report the sightings. The observations help Indiana DNR biologists calculate the annual wild turkey Production Index, which measures the number of poults per adult hens. By estimating wild turkey populations in the state, the Production Index helps provide guidance for future species management.
Indiana DNR biologists can’t collect brood observations alone. To reach our goal of 3,000 observations this year, they need your help! To share your turkey brood observations with DNR, visit on.IN.gov/turkeybrood and record observations any time from July 1 to Aug. 31. Recording observations takes less than five minutes, and no password is required.
Dove Hollow Marsh Fishery Lake Renovation
In 2019, the Glendale Fish and Wildlife Area drafted plans for Dove Hollow Marsh to replace the water control structures, restore the boat ramp and contour the shoreline along the dam. The planners also proposed to create fish salvage and eradication operations, as well as complete a total fish restocking. The joint Division of Fish and Wildlife project involved the Glendale Fish and Wildlife crew, Public Access South, Cikana, Driftwood, East Fork and Fawn River Fish hatcheries, and District 5 fish management.
One month into the process of stocking fish in 2021, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas and brought its downpour to Indiana. After receiving great amounts of rain, the Marsh’s projects were placed on hold until the weather stabilized. This June, biologists evaluated the fishery’s progress and found the fish’s growth two years later is well above average, confirming the Dove Hollow Fishery is on its way to recovery and will provide wildlife habitat and fishing opportunities for decades to come.
One Critical, One Dead In Kayaking Incident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a kayaking incident on July 31 resulting in the death of a 19-year-old Dyer man, and leaving a 54-year-old Dyer woman in critical condition.
At 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 Center received a call for help after witnesses saw two kayakers on Robinson Lake tip over and begin struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore.
As the kayakers struggled, one witness entered the water to rescue them. During the attempt, both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The witness located the female and swam her back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer who arrived on scene.
The woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Additional agencies arrived, and divers from the Lake County Dive Team entered the water to search for the male. Shortly after 9 p.m., his body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver.
Initial investigation revealed both kayakers had wearable life jackets with them, but were not wearing them at the time of the incident.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Lake County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate. No additional information is available at this time. The identities of the involved individuals are being withheld to allow family to make the appropriate notifications.
Other assisting agencies included the Hobart Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Hobart Fire Department, Cedar Lake Fire Department, Merrillville Fire Department, Superior Ambulance, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.