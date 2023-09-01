INDIANAPOLIS – The 69th annual edition of the NHRA U.S Nationals set for this Labor Day weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is easily the world’s biggest and most prestigious drag race.
The 2023 National Hot Rod Association “Big Go” race weekend features a full slate of the best drag racing competition on the planet and many special events and attractions for all race fans to experience.
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying at the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals includes one round at 5:45 p.m. Friday, two rounds at 2:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Saturday and the two final qualifying rounds at 12:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Final eliminations start at 10 a.m. Monday to decide the big winners at the 69th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals.
