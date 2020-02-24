COLUMBUS — Greensburg swimming was represented by Shane Able at the sectional finals on Saturday at Columbus North.
After a strong night Thursday in which he qualified for the finals in the 200 free and the 100 fly, Able turned heads with an even better performance in each event on Saturday.
In the 200 free, Able dropped an incredible five seconds off of his seed time to finish 10th.
In the 100 fly, he dropped again. This time down 1.77 seconds to finish 12th in the event.
Bloomington North won the sectional championship as a team. The Pirates took 12th out of 13.
