After NCAA scandal, Bowen hopeful for happy ending in draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Not every path to the NBA goes in the same direction.
Detours can arise from the traditional route from high school to college to the pros. No one knows that better than Brian Bowen, who found peace playing basketball half a world away after being at the center of an NCAA scandal.
Bowen, a former McDonald’s All-American who played at La Lumiere School in La Porte from 2015-17, is hopeful to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. The mock draft website NBADraft.net projects the 6-foot-7 Bowen to go 60th overall, the final pick in the second round, to the Sacramento Kings.
“This has been a goal of mine since I was a young kid, to be able to be in this position,” Bowen said following a workout last month with the Indiana Pacers. “Even before the stuff I’ve been through, to be in this position at all, it’s just truly a blessing for sure.”
The “stuff” Bowen is referring to has been well documented. To recap, in September 2017, shortly after enrolling on a basketball scholarship at Louisville, Bowen was identified as “Player 10” in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption. Bowen was cleared by the FBI but was eventually dismissed by Louisville following the firings of basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.
Bowen transferred to South Carolina but never played, instead choosing to enter and stay in the NBA Draft in 2018. After not being picked, Bowen played overseas in Australia for the Sydney Kings in the NBL, averaging 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.
The 20-year-old Bowen benefitted playing professionally against grown men.
“Just dealing with that physicality,” Bowen said. “Guys are a lot older, a lot bigger and stronger. So I think dealing with that helped me overall, just taught me to take the pace of the game, slow it down and everything … I felt a lot more comfortable.”
Culturally, being overseas was another experience. Bowen said the biggest adjustment was learning to drive on the left side of the road.
“It took me about a week, but it was still tough,” Bowen said. “The roads are a lot smaller.”
Finding a barber also was hard, but he eventually found two to trim his hair every couple of weeks. The fans in Australia were intense.
“It wasn’t the ideal situation, obviously, but I feel like I went about it the right way, the right mindset, attacked it pretty good,” Bowen said.
The NBL is becoming another avenue for high school players to build their NBA Draft stock. On Monday, 6-7, 17-year-old point guard LaMelo Ball announced he will play in Australia for the Illawara Hawks of the NBL to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Last month, five-star Class of 2019 combo guard R.J. Hampton signed with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, turning down Division I scholarship offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Baylor.
“Basketball is really growing over there,” Bowen said. “As you can see in the NBA, a lot of guys are starting to come from there. Basketball is really big, and it’s going to keep improving.”
Last fall, Bowen’s father, Brian Bowen Sr., testified in Federal Court he received cash and benefit offers in exchange for his son’s services from Louisville, Arizona, Texas and Creighton. Bowen Sr. also testified he was offered $2,000 per month for his son to play at La Lumiere.
Despite the testimony, Bowen said the relationship with his father remains close.
“Our relationship is even stronger than what it was before,” Bowen said. “He got me to where I am today on the court and off the court. He’s teaching me how to be a young man.”
Bowen said the questions coming from the NBA haven’t been as an intense as last year, but he’s still had to sell teams on how he would handle situations off the court.
“There’s a lot of narratives out there about me, but once you meet me, you can tell that I have a pretty good character,” Bowen said.
Bowen is confident if a team takes a chance on him, it will be rewarded.
“Just want to show teams that I’m going to give it everything that I’ve got,” Bowen said. “Just want to show that improvement over the year from last year’s workouts and last year’s combine to this year. Feel a lot better about myself, a lot more confident. So that’s the biggest thing.”
