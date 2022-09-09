INDIANAPOLIS - When the tire smoke and nitro fumes had settled over the large field of drag racing competitors at the 68th Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, many drivers had added extraordinary winning stories and milestones to the legacy of drag racing's most historic and prestigious event.
Perhaps most notable in the National Hot Rod Association's Professional Ranks was the amazing winning performance of veteran Pro-Stock driver Greg Anderson. The 61 year-old Minnesota native out drove Dallas Glenn in the round of Pro Stock to secure a big victory that not only earned him his record seventh NHRA Pro-Stock U.S. Nationals title, but also his incredible, historic 100th win in NHRA Pro-Stock competition.
An elated Anderson commented on his double drag racing achievement, "It's incredible and this (100th win) win was meant to happen here. Nothing compares to this place and to get my 100th win here, I couldn't possibly ask for anything more."
Defending NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps had an incredible winning performance at the 68th U.S. Nationals. Capps ran 3.911 seconds at 327.98 mph to beat arch-rival Robert Hight in the Funny Car final round, earning this popular veteran his first NHRA U.S. Nationals crown, and 71st career victory.
The huge U.S. Nationals win added another milestone to Capp's successful drag racing career since Capps is now also a winning driver in the first season as a team owner.
An elated Capps, who was surrounded by an army of well wishers, friends, and teammates commented on his big win as a team owner and driver, "I'm living the American Dream, now running my own (team) business. We've been trying to win this one for a long, long time. It's such a surreal feeling...I can't even put it into words."
Antron Brown and Matt Smith also achieved notable winning performances in the Pro classes at the 68th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals. In the Top Fuel Dragster finals, Brown used superior starting line reactions to upset favorite and top qualifier Brittany Force to earn his fourth NHRA U.S. Nationals title and a personal milestone of 70 NHRA career victories.
An overwhelmed Brown commented on his thrilling fourth U.S. Nationals win, "That final round...it was the longest 3.7 seconds of my entire life."
Defending Pro Stock Bike world champion Matt Smith drove to a close win over Karen Stoffer to earn his first U.S. Nationals crown since 2006. Smith's big win also earned the likeable Pro Stock Bike veteran his 35th NHRA career victory.
An elated Smith commented on his latest victory at Indy's "Big Go!" saying, "I've been to the finals a lot of times here and I'm just blessed to have (two) Indy wins. They better watch out for me. We've got a good bike and we're going to defend our championship."
So the exciting and historic 68th addition of the NHRA U.S. Nationals concluded with many exciting new stories, records, winners and thrilling personal performances and achievements by drag racing veterans and amateurs that adds more glorious legacy that makes the annual U.S. Nationals the sport's most prestigious event.
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action with the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway on Sept. 15-18 for the first event of the six-race Countdown to the Championship Playoffs.
