GREENSBURG — The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association has voted and Anna West of the Greensburg Lady Pirates has been named 3A South All-District.
Across 95 sets this season, West guided the Pirates with 438 kills en route to a 27-2 season record.
West also led the team with 86 total blocks and she chipped in 35 aces at a 91 percent serving percentage.
West will return for her senior season next year with the Pirates, as will all but three graduating players.
