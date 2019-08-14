Access Program Providing Land Enhancements (APPLE) offers quail, pheasant, and woodcock hunting opportunities on private property.
These hunts are allocated through the online reserved hunt system. The online application is the only way to apply. Hunters may apply for one hunting period. Although the hunting period is two days, selected hunters may only hunt one day of the two-day period.
Applications are accepted from Aug. 13 to Sept. 23. Draw result notifications will be emailed within two weeks of the application deadline. Successfully drawn applicants will be allowed two hunting partners. All regulations and bag limits apply.
You can register for this hunt and check the status of the draw, once it is available, at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt
APPLE offers financial incentives to landowners who allow controlled public access hunting on their private lands. Wildlife biologists also work with landowners to establish and improve habitat.
For more information about APPLE, please visit on.IN.gov/dnrapple
Information provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.