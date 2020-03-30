GREENSBURG – — It feels unfair to so many of us.
The springtime in the United States is to be spent around a diamond with a hot dog in hand.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that may not happen for at a minimum a few more months.
Those months could possibly wipe clear the entire IHSAA softball and baseball season, leaving local coaches and athletes in a scramble for the foreseeable future.
With the uncertainty, local coaches have opened up about what they are doing to keep a handle on their teams.
All of the coaches limited contact with their players has been spent keeping the spirits high within the team.
“Basically, trying to keep their spirits up, hopefully getting back on the field this spring only if it’s just a handful of games,” Pirates softball head coach Wade Hersley said. “We had a great turnout since December when started the limited contact practices. I feel really bad for both teams (junior varsity and varsity), but especially the seniors if we end up losing the entire season, they all have great leadership qualities and we were going to depend on all of them to have a great season.”
South Decatur baseball head coach Eric Foga also joined in.
“We have had little interaction with players and parents since the virus pandemic started,” Foga said. “DCCS was on Spring Break when many of the closings started. We did have one practice on March 16 before DCCS was closed. Since then there has been minimal contact. I have instructed students to condition and throw at home. Many of them have been with me for 3 years so they know drills they can do by themselves or a family member.
North Decatur head baseball coach Steve Stirn explained how technology has allowed him to have consistent contact with the players.
“I use the Canvas platform that we utilize at school for our academic classes to distribute information,” Stirn said. “I try to post two to three times per week. I have encouraged them to do their best to throw everyday so if/when we get to start, their arm will be ready.”
As many are, the coaches have taken on the response with a sense of hope that there may still be a season.
Grensburg baseball head coach Scott Holdsworth is part of the hopeful crowd as he was prepared to take his team on a successful run this year, because of the work they put in during the offseason.
“These times are unprecedented,” Holdsworth said. “Becuase of that, we have all been thrown into a completely unknown frame of time. Hopefully, that means we will be able to return and if we do we will knowing that we put in good work over the offseason.”
Hersley shares similar thoughts about the upcoming season.
“We (players and coaches) have very high expectations for this year,” Hersley said. “We have a very experience team with five seniors, five juniors, a freshman and a few sophomores that would dress varsity and get some playing time.
Overall, the sense that the season could be lost was noticed between the coaches, and the feeling was nothing short of heartbreak.
The coaches share the same sentiments across the board that their No. 1 concern is the health of their players and all others. They wanted to spread their message to players, fans and the public.
“Possibly not having a softball season is very sad, but this pandemic right now in our world is more important than having any sports season and possibly putting someone in danger no matter if it’s a player, coach or a fan,” Hersley said. “Hopefully this will pass sooner rather than later and I hope it makes everyone think of the things that we take for granted on a daily basis.”
“To all of our local athletes, keep your heads up,” Holdworth said. “Take this time to reinvest and reset your minds. If you keep your eye on the bigger picture here, it will help us all in the end.”
“Have faith that it will get better,” Stirn said. “Trust in our leadership to provide the appropriate guidance. Stay connected to your teammates.”
“The virus has affected our team, school, and community in a very big way,” Foga said. “I have asked them to be patient, enjoy their time with family and stay safe. At the end of the day the most important aspect of what’s going on is that everyone stays safe. We all love and miss being on the field, but we need to keep it in context. It is a game.”
