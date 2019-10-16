GREENSBURG — Late last week, the IHSAA announced the sites for each girls basketball and boys basketball sectional, regional and semistate for the 2019-20 season.
With new sectional alignments for local teams, comes new sectional hosting locations for all local teams.
In girls basketball, the Greensburg Lady Pirates will return to South Dearborn for Sectional 29. The last time the Lady Pirates participated in a sectional at South Dearborn, they not only won the sectional but took their momentum to the state finals.
Batesville, Rushville, Connersville, Franklin County and Lawrenceburg will join the Lady Knights and Lady Pirates.
The winner of the South Dearborn sectional will again travel to Charlestown for the regional round.
The Lady Chargers and Lady Cougars will each play in Class 2A Sectional 45.
Switzerland County will host this sectional with Milan, South Ripley and Southwestern (Hanover) joining the Chargers, Cougars and Pacers.
The winner of the Switzerland County sectional will advance to the Paoli Regional.
The girls basketball season is less than a month away. The Cougars open against Milan on Nov. 5, the Pirates open Nov. 8 at Jac-Cen-Del and the Chargers open Nov. 9 against Triton Central.
Boys Basketball
A big change comes in the Greensburg Pirates sectional, as the Pirates will not host this year’s sectional.
Instead, the Pirates win travel to Connersville. The Spartans are new to 3A this year, coming down from Class 4A. Connersville replaces Madison in the sectional, as the Cubs move to Sectional 30 in Corydon.
Greensburg and Connersville will be joined by the familiar faces of Batesville, Franklin County, Lawrenceburg, Rushville and South Dearborn.
The winner of the Connersville sectional will play at the Washington Regional.
For the North Decatur Chargers and the South Decatur Cougars in Sectional 44, travel will not be an issue.
The Chargers will host the five team sectional.
Joining North Decatur and South Decatur will be the South Ripley Raiders, Milan Indians and Triton Central Tigers.
The winner of the North Decatur sectional will play in the Greenfield-Central Regional.
The 2019-20 boys basketball season tips off on Nov. 26 with the annual Chargers vs. Pirates meeting taking place at North Decatur. The South Decatur Cougars will visit Trinity Lutheran on that night to open their campaign.
