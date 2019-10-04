The 46th Annual Greensburg Cross Country Invitational was Thursday evening.
The Batesville Bulldogs won both the boys and girls competitions, with the Greensburg Pirates placing second in both races.
Senior Hunter Butz led the way for the Pirates with a sixth place finish in 18:12.
Junior Liz Pavy led the Lady Pirates with a third place.
Trevor Newby led the Cougars with a 17th place finish in the boys race and Sierra Kalli led the Lady Cougars in the girls race with a 18th place finish.
Brandan Gearhart was the top finishing Charger with a 55th place finish. Jenna Walton led the Lady Chargers with a 14th place finish.
All Decatur County teams begin the IHSAA tournament series next Saturday at Moores Hill Elementary School where South Dearborn hosts the sectional meet. The boys’ race begins at 9:30 a.m., and the girls run at 10:15 a.m.
