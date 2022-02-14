BATESVILLE - Batesville Middle School wrestling recently avenged an early season loss against South Dearborn by the closest of margins (48-48) after winning the tiebreaker of having the most match points.
Kayden Weiler sealed the victory and won the match of the night by scoring a pinfall win rallying from behind in his match.
Also scoring pin fall wins were Corbin Davis, Dylan Comer,and Carson Weiler.
Adam Brewer, Brady Wannell, Matthew Maher, and Nick Reynolds each received forfeit wins.
Carson Weiler, Mason Dance, Matthew Maher, and Nick Reynolds also won exhibition matches.
