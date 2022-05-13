“So many paddles and a story with everyone. One reason I love paddling is there is a story around every bend.” – A quote from a Paddlecraft Wildlife Index Volunteer.
Indiana paddlers have a unique opportunity to observe wildlife while enjoying Indiana’s water resources. Indiana DNR would like more information about the wildlife spending time around Indiana’s waterways and asks paddlers for their help. Volunteer paddlers can sign up to complete paddling trip postcards documenting the wildlife they observe while floating from June 1 to July 31.
Volunteers will be mailed a packet upon signup. Sign up online at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/paddlecraft-wildlife-index/. Previous volunteers will be mailed a new packet and do not need to sign up again. The information collected will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time.
Inland Stream Trout Season Is Open
Indiana’s Division of Fish & Wildlife recently stocked nearly 22,000 trout in 16 streams across Indiana. The trout averaged 11 inches in length and came from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station. Inland stream trout season opened on Saturday, April 30. Find a stocked trout fishing location by looking at the second page of the stocking plan.
Anglers over 18 must purchase a valid fishing license and trout/salmon stamp. They can be purchased by creating an account at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/indiana-fish-and-wildlifeonlinelicensesystem/?utm_source=agencywebsite&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=&utm_term=&utm_content=. Read about bag limits and fishing tips before you cast a line!
Question On Bag & Possession Limits
”I heard a person is only allowed twice the legal limit on fish. In the past, I had cleaned my fish and saved them for family fish fries. Am I breaking the law by having more than two days catch cleaned and in my freezer?”
The answer is no.
It is illegal to take more than the daily bag limit of a wild fish in a calendar day. The possession limit is two times the daily bag limit but does not apply to a wild fish processed and stored at an individual’s primary residence.
What Kind Of A Fish Is This?
Have you ever been fishing and caught something weird or out of the ordinary? With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, even an experienced angler may occasionally net or hook into something leaving them scratching their head in wonder.
Don’t be kept wondering – snap a picture and email it to fishid@dnr.IN.gov. Along with the photo, include the name of the body of water where it was caught, location (address, closest bridge, or other landmark), and date it was caught. A biologist will get back to you with an identification. Not only will you learn about the fish you caught, you might also be providing valuable information about the distribution of the species to the DNR. See a complete list of all Indiana fish species here at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/nongame-and-endangered-wildlife/fish-and-freshwater-mussels/fishes-of-indiana-list/.
LED Recruiting Event For District 7
Indiana’s DNR Division of Law Enforcement will host a conservation officer recruiting event on Tuesday, May 24 for District 7, which includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. The meeting will be at the Evansville FOP Lodge, located at 801 Court Street in Evansville, Indiana at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The event will cover critical portions of the 2022 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training, and physical agility testing requirements.
Participation at the recruiting event does not guarantee a position, but should provide insight into what it takes to become a conservation officer.
To see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.
LED Recruiting Event For District 8
Indiana’s DNR Division of Law Enforcement will host a conservation officer recruiting event on Tuesday, May 24 for District 8, which includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties, at the Indiana Conservation Officers District 8 Headquarters inside Clark State Forest, located at 1504 Schlamm Lake Road, Henryville, Indiana at 6:30 p.m.
The event will cover duties of a conservation officer, the competitive hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training and physical agility testing requirements. Participation at the event does not guarantee participants a position but should provide insight into becoming a conservation officer.
To see if you qualify and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.
