WESTPORT – On Tuesday night, the South Decatur Cougars were given the chance to look at a potential sectional semi-final opponent in Southwestern (Hanover).
In a tightly contested contest, the Cougars fell 57-50.
In the end it was 34 turnovers to 18 of the Rebels that made the difference.
It was another explosive night of scoring for Lana Bell. She finished the game with 27 points.
Bell was joined in double figures by Loryn Pate with 10.
The Cougars end the season on Thursday night at home against Columbus Christian. It will also be senior night for the Cougars.
The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.
