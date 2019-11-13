GREENSBURG — On Saturday, the Greesnburg High School Student Council will present Big Blue Madness 2019 in the high school gym with free admission.
Attendees will be able to meet with the winter sports athletes, cheerleaders and pirateers, as well as enter raffles and contests.
Raffle tickets and tickets for a chance to participate in contests are $1 each.
There will be a Blue vs. White game, two quarters of boys scrimmage basketball, as well as girls basketball practice drills and contests.
Concessions and spirit shop will be open as well for fans to grab all of their Pirates blue and white apparel.
A great opportunity for fans of all ages, doors for Big Blue Madness will open at 5 p.m.
