INDIANAPOLIS -- For a player his size, John-Michael Mulloy showed he could do plenty on the basketball court last week for the Indiana Senior All-Stars
The 6-foot-10, Butler-bound Mulloy brought the ball up in transition like a point guard at times, deftly rolled around screens to score at the basket and even made a 3-pointer against the Indiana Juniors.
That versatility could help Mulloy get playing time quicker than expected as an incoming freshman at Butler in 2019-20. A former Carmel standout, the 220-pound Mulloy displayed his wide range of skills Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Indiana Al-Stars’ 120-74 rout of Kentucky.
“I’m not going to be the strongest guy,” Mulloy said. “I’m definitely working on gaining weight and becoming stronger but also working on every single thing you can do as a Butler basketball player, being able to become a stretch 4 (power forward). Being able to guard a 4 is something that I’m really taking pride in, to try to work on and to be able to just do more and more things to help my team win.”
Mulloy has worked on his shooting range out to the 3-point line throughout his high school career.
“When it’s there, I will take it,” Mulloy said. “I’m starting to get more and more comfortable in it, and I’m working on that, too.”
At Butler, Mulloy will compete at the power forward and center spots with 6-9 rising sophomore Bryce Golden and 7-1 grad transfer center Derrik Smits. Mulloy is looking forward to matching up in practice with Smits, who is the son of former Indiana Pacers center Rik Smits.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him, but I’m excited,” Mulloy said. “Anything that’s allowing me to get better, I know I’m going to work my butt off to make him a better player, just make the team a better team is my goal.”
Mulloy said his main goals over the summer are continuing to develop his upper body strength and work on becoming a better defender.
“I’m 220 pounds right now, but I know there are a couple of big guys in the Big East that are a little bit heavier than that, a little bit stronger than that,” Mulloy said. “So definitely just working on my body and, defensively, being able to guard a (power forward).”
For Mulloy, who grew up going to Butler basketball camps, getting an opportunity to wear a Butler basketball uniform and play in Hinkle Fieldhouse as a college player is a dream come true.
“Seeing the hysteria behind it and knowing that it’s a great basketball school and I’m excited to play in such a great stadium,” Mulloy said.
