Monday night was “Block Out Cancer Night” and Senior Night for the North Decatur Lady Chargers.
Prior to getting into varsity action, the team presented a $200 check that the team raised to donate towards DCMH Breast Cancer Foundation. In addition, the Chargers honored their five seniors who have all played significant roles in the success of the program.
“What a great night it was at North Decatur,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “I am so proud of these girls. It has been such a joy to see them grow as both athletes and young women. This group of seniors was the first group I ever coached as eighth graders. They were talented then and I knew they were going to accomplish so much over the next four years. Best of luck to you girls.”
When the action began, the team picked up a victory over Southwestern in three sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21.
All five seniors played a role in the victory. Emma Luttel had a strong game with seven blocks, five aces and five kills.
Olivia Bohman finished with 22 digs and 10 kills.
Kara Muckerheide had 10 digs, three kills and 37 assists.
Erika Kramer 12 digs and 13 kills, while Olivia O’Dell finished with six digs.
Junior varsity won in two quick sets as well on Monday night.
Brittany Krieger had eight digs, Sammi Luttel added six assists and Madeline Hoover tallied five kills and three aces in the JV match.
