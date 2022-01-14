BATESVILLE — A 12-point difference in the second half abled the visiting Greensburg Pirates to rally for the 42-34 victory over Batesville.
The Bulldogs led by four at the half, but Greensburg outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 in the third quarter and 20-15 in the fourth quarter en route to the victory.
Greensburg improves to 10-3 overall and 1-2 in the EIAC. Batesville falls to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in the EIAC.
Batesville opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer from Cody Mohr. Greensburg knotted the game with a 3-pointer from Colin Comer. Batesville’s deliberate offense led to a drive and lay-up by Cole Werner. Greensburg’s Jeter Edwards scored to close the low-scoring first quarter with the score tied 5-5.
Batesville continued to be deliberate and patient on the offensive end in the second quarter. The Bulldog zone defense also slowed the Pirate offensive attack. The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second quarter – four from Cade Kaiser and two on a Kasin Hughes rebound bucket. Greensburg got the Pirates faithful on their feet with an alley-oop dunk.
That was the only two points in the quarter for Greensburg as Batesville led 11-7 at the half.
The lead was still at four points when Greensburg started to take control of the third quarter. Batesville led 15-11 when Greensburg’s Ki Dyer hit a 3-pointer and Brenden Stanley followed with a pair of free throws. After a rebound bucket by Kaiser for Batesville, Greensburg’s Dyer hit a free throw and another bomb to give the Pirates a 20-17 lead.
Batesville’s Cole Pride cut the deficit to one before Greensburg’s Comer hit a jumper to cap the third quarter with the Pirates leading 22-19.
Batesville tied the game to open the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Werner. The Bulldogs regained the lead 25-24 on a Mohr 3-pointer. Greensburg then went on a 10-2 run. A bucket by Comer started the spurt and Dyer’s bucket on the fast break capped it with Greensburg on top 34-27.
Batesville could only get within four points the rest of the way, at 34-30 and 36-32. Greensburg hit 6-of-6 from the charity stripe to pull away. A late bucket by Batesville’s Hughes made the final margin 42-34.
For the Pirates, Dyer had 13 points and two assists. Comer finished with 11 points, one rebound and five assists. Edwards added seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Walters had five points and three assists. Stanley added four points and eight rebounds. Barnes-Pettit had two points.
Batesville was led by Mohr with nine points. Kaiser finished with eight points. Hughes had six points. Werner scored five points. Eli Pierson had four points and Cole Pride had two points.
