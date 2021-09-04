To help birds in the areas still affected, the DNR recommends residents of the following counties continue to refrain from putting out bird feeders, bird baths or feeding birds: Allen, Carroll, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Whitley.
Residents of other counties may put out their bird feeders if they are comfortable doing so and are not observing sick or dead birds in their yards. Seed and suet feeders should be cleaned at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution to keep birds healthy and limit the spread of disease. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.
In late May, DNR started receiving reports of sick and dying birds from Monroe County with neurological signs, eye swelling, and crusty discharge around the eyes.
Earlier this summer, DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding to slow the spread of the still-undetermined illness killing birds across our state. Hoosiers answered the call – removing feeders, cleaning birdbaths, and submitting more than 3,400 reports of sick or dead birds. Of the reports, DNR biologists confirmed more than 500 possible cases in 72 counties involving a very specific set of clinical signs (crusty eyes, eye discharge, and/or neurological issues).
Multiple bird species have been reported as affected, including American robin, blue jay, brown-headed cowbird, common grackle, European starling, various species of sparrows and finches, and the northern cardinal.
The DNR staff collected samples and submitted them to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory earlier this summer. The DNR received final laboratory diagnostic results which ruled out common bird diseases like avian influenza and West Nile virus, but the cause or transmission of the disease outbreak is currently unknown.
The USGS National Wildlife Health Center’s avian disease experts are continuing testing to try and determine the cause of the disease outbreak. Indiana will continue to support the effort by providing samples to the laboratory.
All birds have tested negative for avian influenza, West Nile virus, and other flaviviruses, Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacterial pathogens), Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxviruses, and Trichomonas parasites. Other diagnostic tests are ongoing.
Based on the data, it appears the bird illness is consistently affecting specific areas. There is no imminent threat to people, the over-all population of specific bird species, or to the overall population of birds in Indiana.
Hunting Seasons Are Starting
Hunters are taking to the fields and forests as several hunting seasons open in September. Squirrel hunting season is already underway. Beginning Sept. 1, several game bird seasons, including dove, snipe, and sora rail will open. Sept. 11 marks the start of waterfowl season for early teal and geese. Deer reduction zone season starts Sept. 15 – you can find the designated locations for the season on our website at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/white-tailed-deer/deer-reduction-zones/.
Outdoor recreationists should check with the DNR property offices before visiting if they plan to go off the trails. Certain areas may be closed for reserved hunts or designated seasons. Individuals should wear hunter orange as an additional precaution when entering areas where hunters may be present.
CHAP 2021 Successful Grant Applicants
Eight applicants were approved for funding from the Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP), which creates deer hunting opportunities at nine different locations.
CHAP is designed to increase deer hunting access while also mitigating negative human-deer interactions. Through CHAP, communities have a practical and economical method for reducing deer numbers while balancing ecological and societal needs through regulated deer hunting.
CHAP provides partners with financial and technical assistance to administer hunting programs in their area. Communities, homeowners associations, parks, and other organizations are eligible to apply for CHAP funding. Total financial assistance per participating partner is capped at a maximum of $25,000.
The City of Bloomington, the Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District, select Central Indiana Land Trust properties, Duneland Beach Homeowners Association, Indiana Oaks Golf Club, the Town of Long Beach, Save Maumee Grassroots Organization, and Wesselman Woods Nature Society will receive funding through CHAP for the 2021-22 deer hunting season.
Funding for CHAP is made available from a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration grant supported by the sale of hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses.
CHAP community partners determine when and where managed hunts occur, how many hunters may participate, and may choose to employ the services of a trained CHAP coordinator to administer hunting opportunities.
Hunters interested in CHAP can register for a possible opportunity to participate through the Deer Hunt Registry at on.IN.gov/deerhuntregistry or by contacting the respective coordinators of the communities. For information on CHAP, the grant application, and the current trained CHAP coordinators list, visit on.IN.gov/dnr.chap.
