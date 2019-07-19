In the column last week, I commented about the marked increase in suet consumption at the Spaulding family bird feeder. Suet consumption was up, and I was replacing suet cakes every two days. It seemed our Pileated woodpeckers were feeding their young and suet consumption was up!
Well folks, that’s nothing!
My good friends Bill and Rita Keaton live along the timbered Little Blue River in Rush County and have fed the birds at their home for many years.
Bill sent me the following message last week: “We have had Pileated (woodpeckers) feeding babies for years in addition to all the other woodpeckers. To put things into perspective, we feed 24 suet cakes a week!”
Now that’s a lot of suet!
Girl Bitten By Copperhead Snake At Brown Co. SP
On Saturday night, July 13 around 9:15pm, a seven year old girl was playing with other children at her campsite in Brown County State Park. The girl ran around the outside of the tent into the edge of the wood line where it is presumed she was bitten by a copperhead snake. After complaining of two puncture wounds on her ankle her father checked the area and saw a snake.
The family called 911 and transported the girl to meet the ambulance at the park entrance. The ambulance started for Columbus Regional Hospital and was then diverted to Riley Children’s Hospital. Doctors stated the girl will make a full recovery.
DNR employees attempted to catch the snake, but heavy foliage allowed it to escape. The DNR employees were joined by Indiana Conservation Officers, Brown County First Responders, Brown County Sheriff Department and Nashville Police.
While rare, there have been other copperhead bites in the park, and they have had the same factors in common. The snake bites have occurred after dark, and the person bitten was not using a flash light in a poorly lit area.
There are a few tips to consider in order to prevent encounters with snakes in the park:
• Stay on designate trails and mowed areas. Snakes are less likely to come out in the open.
• However, after dark, snakes will move around to hunt for food or lay on warm road ways. So it is a good idea to stay in well-lit areas or use a flash light.
• Keep your camp site clean. Snakes feed on rodents, snack wrappers and food debris on the ground may draw rodents to the site and the snakes may follow.
• If you are camping in an area where there are snakes, check your site occasionally to make sure no snakes are passing through.
• If a snake does come on your site stay away from it, keep kids and pets away from it, and contact the campground office to let the park staff know.
State Parks Draw Hunt Application Opens
Hunters can now apply online for State Parks Deer Management Draw Hunts by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applications are only available online and will close August 26.
The first State Park hunt was held in 1993 as an effort to mitigate damage to vegetation and unique habitat by an overpopulation of white-tailed deer in Brown County State Park. Multiple parks have hosted deer management hunts annually since 1995. The decision to start deer management at individual parks has been based on scientific vegetation monitoring. Decisions to continue deer management at individual parks are made annually using harvest data and consideration of occurrences of rare, threatened and endangered flora adversely affected by excessive browsing by deer.
Applicants must possess any valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application excluding an apprentice license, and must be Indiana residents who will be 18 years of age by the date of the first hunt. Once an application has been submitted, information cannot be changed. Applications must be completed by the application deadline.
Primary applicants may apply by themselves or with up to two secondary applicants (buddies). Primary applicants must apply with their buddies’ information on the application in order for them to participate, including their buddies’ deer license number(s) and date(s) of birth.
Buddies must still meet all age, residency, and licensing requirements of the State Parks Deer Management Hunts. Each applicant may appear on only one application per hunt period.
Firearm hunts allow applicants to use any legal firearm to take deer on public land in Indiana. Archery hunts allow applications to use any legal archery equipment to take deer in Indiana, including crossbows.
Hunters will be selected through a randomized computer drawing. A link to view drawing results will be posted at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt by August 30.
2019 State Parks Deer Management Draw Hunt properties: Chain O’ Lakes State Park; Charlestown State Park; Clifty Falls State Park (archery only); Fort Harrison State Park (archery only); Harmonie State Park; Indiana Dunes State Park; McCormick’s Creek State Park; Ouabache State Park; Pokagon State Park; Prophetstown State Park; Shakamak State Park; Spring Mill State Park and Cave River Valley Natural Area (drawn and managed together); Summit Lake State Park; Tippecanoe River State Park; Trine State Recreation Area (archery only); and Whitewater Memorial State Park.
Early hunts are November 18-19, 2019 and late hunts are scheduled for December 2-3, 2019.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Explore Monroe Kayak Trips
Explore the quieter side of Monroe Lake during the guided paddling trips journeying through backwaters, wetlands, bays, and/or slow-moving streams. Trips highlight beautiful views, hidden wildlife, aquatic plants, and unique land features. Find your new favorite place to kayak. Trips are 2 to 2 ½ hours in length. $10 per person trip fee (plus $20 for a kayak rental, if you don’t have your own); each trip limited to 10 people.
Trips are: Tuesday, August 13 at 9 a.m. (Crooked Creek SRA): Sign up at http://bit.ly/exploremonroe8-13-2019. Register by August 9 as there are six spots available
• Sunday, August 18 at 7 p.m. (Crooked Creek SRA): Sign up at http://bit.ly/exploremonroe8-18-2019. Register by August 13 as there are five spots available.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
