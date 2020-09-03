A black bear has been confirmed by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife north of Prospect, Kentucky, near Clark County, Indiana.
Because bears are strong swimmers, the bear may cross the Ohio River into the Hoosier state. According to DNR nongame mammalogist Brad Westrich, the sighting is not a cause for alarm but a time to prepare so negative interactions with the bear can be avoided.
“We are fortunate that a confirmed sighting was made just across our state line,” Westrich said. “This sighting provides an opportunity for Hoosiers in the area to secure outdoor grills, trashcans, or pet and bird food. Black bears prefer to avoid humans, and removing potential food sources goes a long way to prevent negative interactions.”
Individuals are encouraged to report any sightings of a bear using the DNR’s large mammal report form, on.IN.gov/largemammal, or by calling DNR Law Enforcement at 812-837-9536. Observations with evidence such as photos, video, tracks, or scat may require a follow-up visit by a DNR biologist for confirmation.
Since 2015, Indiana DNR has confirmed three black bears in the Hoosier state. Populations of black bears in neighboring states continue to increase, so it is not unusual bears may disperse into Indiana. The deciduous forests and rough terrain in southern Indiana provide great habitat for black bears.
DNR urges citizens to be BearWise (bearwise.org) to minimize the possibility of conflict with black bears. Most problems with bears arise when bears associate food sources with humans.
Do not feed bears – intentionally or accidentally. Doing so increases the likelihood of negative bear-human interactions. Unfortunately, a fed bear often becomes a dead bear due to increased aggressive behaviors which can result from a loss of fear of humans – help keep wildlife wild. Individuals can protect pets by keeping cats and dogs indoors, leashed, or in an enclosure.
Bears can smell food from more than a mile away, so it’s important to secure food sources and discourage animals from associating humans and human dwellings with food. To reduce or eliminate the potential for bear-human conflicts:
- Don't feed or approach a bear. Bears accustomed to finding food near your home may become “problem” bears.
- Secure trash cans or place them inside a garage or shed.
- Remove bird feeders and bird food from late March through November.
- Clean and store grills in a secure area after use.
- Don't leave pet food outside overnight, and keep excess food stored and secure.
- Don't add meat or sweets to a compost pile.
If you encounter a black bear:
- Do not run away or climb a tree to get away. Back away slowly. Look intimidating – wave your hands above your head, make loud noises.
- Do not approach the bear to get a better look or to harass it.
- Do not attempt to attract the bear to you, especially not through food lures.
- Wait in a vehicle or building for the bear to leave the area.
- If you take a photo of the bear, submit it to the large mammal report (wildlife.IN.gov/8497.htm), or call 812-334-1137.
Communities need to work together to help keep the bear wild using the BearWise practices. For more information regarding bear-safe practices visit: bearwise.org.
More information on black bears is at wildlife.IN.gov/8500.htm.
Deer Hunting’s Greatest Danger
The reports are already coming in of deer hunting’s greatest danger… tree stand accidents. Every year, dozens of Hoosier hunters are injured… some severely, and occasionally killed.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fall from an elevated hunting blind occurring in the afternoon of Aug. 31.
At 1:25 p.m., Boone County Dispatch received a 911 call of a subject who had fallen from an elevated blind near the area of 700 N and 350 W.
Darrin Roys, 55, of Advance, Indiana, was cleaning out an elevated hunting blind when he disturbed a nest of wasps. The wasps began stinging Roys, causing him to fall 15 feet backwards to the ground. Roys was not wearing a full body harness or attached to a safety line at the time of the incident.
Roys sustained severe leg and arm injuries as a result of the fall and was transported to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind Hoosiers the most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. All Hoosiers are urged to wear a full body safety harness when ascending and descending elevated platforms. For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.
Assisting agencies include Boone County Sheriff Department, Center Fire EMS Station 21, Thorntown Fire Station 31, Advance Fire Station 51, and Thorntown Police Department, and Boone County 911 Dispatch.
Put & Take Pheasant Hunts
Hunters can purchase a reservation for put and take pheasant hunts online starting on Sept. 5 at 6 a.m. ET. Put and take hunts are no longer available on a first-come, first-served basis at fish & wildlife areas. To reserve a spot, click “Apply for a reserved hunt” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Hunters do not need to log in to an online account to reserve a spot if they have a valid hunting license. Instead, hunters may access the reserved hunts using only their Customer ID number and date of birth. Use one of the latest versions of Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, or Google Chrome. Other browsers, such as Brave, will not work. Browsers will need to allow the use of cookies.
The cost is $30 per reservation. Reservations purchases are non-refundable; however, they may be transferred to another person. Upon completion of their reservation, registrants will receive an email notification including their hunt registration ID, date reserved, and property name. Individuals should keep the confirmation for their records.
FWAs participating in put and take hunts this year are Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac.
All hunters are required to have a current Indiana Hunting License and Gamebird Habitat Stamp to participate in the hunt. Hunters must check in between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT for Willow Slough due to limited daylight hours) on the day of the hunt. Hunting starts at 9 a.m. Hunters should bring their hunt registration paperwork and a valid hunting license on the day of their hunt.
Individuals participating in put and take pheasant hunts at FWAs are prohibited from harvesting game animals other than pheasants on days when pheasants are released and hunted.
To learn more about reserved hunts visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.