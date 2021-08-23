Ryan Blaney achieved on the final re-start what no driver had been able to do all day during the 53rd annual FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway - take the lead on the inside row. Throughout the entire 400-mile battle on NASCAR's "Fastest Racetrack", the unfortunate driver who had to re-start on the bottom was over-hauled by the top row and usually lost five to 10 positions.
On the critical final restart, Blaney started his No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang GT on the bottom row with race favorites Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Willian Byron, and Kurt Busch lined up above him in the preferred outside lane. It looked like he would be passed and relegated to a top 10 finish. However, Blaney got a great push from Kyle Busch from behind and drove hard into turn one and somehow slid up in front of Larson and Larson's teammate Byron.
For the final eight laps, the amazing Blaney held off the three dominant drivers to edge Larson at the line to earn his second victory of 2021.
Blaney said, "It was a great win for our Penske Team."
The popular 27-year-old from Ohio emerged from his winning Menard's Mustang and commented on his second win of 2021, "We got a great push from the 18 (Kyle Busch) on the re-start and were able to get clear there. Michigan you pretty much run wide open and just play the air game. Such a huge win for Ford. I'm fired up!"
Blaney, who finished a close second last weekend at the Brickyar, was elated to not only earn his second NASCAR Cup race of 2021, but more importantly extend Ford Motor Company winning streak alive in the coveted Michigan Heritage Trophy competition. Blaney's win in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang GT gives American Ford Motor Company an incredible seven consecutive Michigan victories and earns them the prestigious Heritage Trophy awarded yearly to the winning auto manufacturer.
On hand to accept the Michigan Heritage Trophy was Edsel Ford II who celebrated with Blaney and his winning Penske Team in Michigan's famous Victory Circle.
Finishing behind Blaney was second-place William Byron, followed by Kyle Larson in third with Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.
The NASCAR teams travel to Daytona International Speedway next weekend for the final race to determine the 16 positions of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
