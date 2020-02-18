Greensburg: Andrew Welage 8-9 2-2 23, Lane Sparks 9-11 3-4 18, Miles Wilkison 6-10 1-2 16, Brendan Stanley 1-1 1-2 3, Brett Stringer 0-0 2-2 2, Sam West 0-0 1-2 1, Colin Comer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-34 11-15 63.
Box Score: Pirates vs. Owls
Obituaries
Carl Edward Brogan, age 88 of Indianapolis passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rawlins House in Pendleton. He was born November 7, 1931 in Liberty, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Monte Pearl (Barnett) Brogan. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from G.E.…
Paul B. Lecher, age 88 of Batesville, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. Born May 19, 1931 in Franklin County Indiana, he is the son of Anna (Nee: Schulte) and Peter Lecher. He married Joan Schebler July 6, 1957 at St. Anne's Church in Hamburg, Indiana. Paul served in the army durin…
