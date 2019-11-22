Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Some rain may mix in early. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.