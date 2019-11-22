Greensburg 67, South Decatur 22
Greensburg: Aliyah Evans 6-10 4-4 16, Micha Morrison 7-10 1-1 16, Melina Wilkison 5-13 4-5 15, Taylor Cooney 2-9 2-2 6, Anna West 3-6 0-2 6, Bailey Springmeyer 2-4 0-0 4, Rose Morrison 1-6 0-0 2, Carlee Phillips 1-5 0-0 2, Jenna Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Klaudia Sims 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-65 11-14 67.
South Decatur: Lana Bell 2-7 2-2 6, Loryn Pate 2-14 1-1 6, Megan Manlief 2-7 0-0 5, Katie Gasper 2-3 0-0 4, Mary Gasper 0-1 1-2 1, Bri Browder 0-2 0-0 0, Ali Boilanger 0-1 0-0 0, Brook Somers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals: 8-41 4-5 22.
Halftime score: Greensburg 39, South Decatur 8. Rebounds: Greensburg 39 (West 8, Cooney 7, Evans 6, Springmeyer 6, Micha Morrison 5, Wilkison 4, Foster 2, Phillips 1), South Decatur 21 (Bell 6, Pate 4, Somers 3, Manlief 2, Boilanger 2, Browder 2, Storm 1, Meece 1). Assists: Greensburg 16 (Cooney 6, Evans 3, Rose Morrison 3, Phillips 2, Micha Morrison 1), South Decatur 2 (Somers 1, Manlief 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.