North Decatur: Morgan Stanley 6-14 0-0 17, Olivia Bohman 3-15 1-1 8, Sidney Parmer 2-14 3-13 7, Jenna Geis 2-4 3-6 7, Brittany Krieger 1-5 0-0 3, Hayley Gorrell 1-6 0-1 2, Madelyn Bohman 0-2 1-2 1, Madelin Hoover 0-2 0-0 0, Olivia O’Dell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-63 8-23 45.
Halftime score: North Decatur 20, South Ripley 16. Rebounds: 44 (Parmer 11, Geis 9, Gorrell 6, Olivia Bohman 6, Stanley 5, Krieger 4, O’Dell 1, Hoover 1, Madelyn Bohman 1). Assists: 10 (Bohman 4, Parmer 4, Stanley 2). Steals: 11 (Stanley 6, Geis 2, O’Dell 1, Parmer 1, Bohman 1). Turnover: 18.
