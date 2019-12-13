South Decatur 86, Milan 85
South Decatur: Hunter Johnson 11-19 2-2 30, Lane Lauderbaugh 5-23 5-5 19, Dominic Walters 7-15 1-1 18, Tyler Sporleder 3-9 0-0 7, Zach Luttel 2-5 0-0 6, Evan Wullenweber 1-4 0-0 3, Chase Boswell 1-6 0-0 2, Brogan Howard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 30-81 9-10 87.
Halftime score: South Decatur 48, Milan 45. Rebounds: 27 (Lauderbaugh 14, Johnson 6, Walters 2, Sporleder 2, Boswell 2, Grant Owens 1). Assists: 15 (Walters 9, Lauderbaugh 3, Johnson 1, Sporleder 1, Boswell 1). Steals: 11 (Lauderbaugh 5, Walters 2, Johnson 2, Sporleder 1, Boswell 1). Turnovers: 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.