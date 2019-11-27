Box score:
Greensburg 45, East Central 26
Greensburg: Melina Wilkison 5-15 2-5 14, Aliyah Evans 3-7 3-4 9, Mich Morrison 3-8 0-2 7, Rose Morrison 2-4 0-0 6, Taylor Cooney 1-3 2-4 5, Anna West 1-2 2-2 4, Bailey Springmeyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-40 9-17 45.
Halftime score: Greensburg 25, East Central 18. Rebounds: 28 (Evans 7, Micha Morrison 6, Wilkison 4, West 4, Cooney 3, Rose Morrison 3, Springmeyer 1). Assists: 10 (Cooney 4, Micha Morrison 2, Wilkison 2, West 1, Evans 1). Steals: 5 (Micha Morrison 3, Cooney 2). Turnovers 12
