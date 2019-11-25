North Decatur: Morgan Stanley 7-10 0-2 18, Olivia Bohman 6-13 2-4 15, Sidney Parmer 5-10 2-6 12, Brittany Krieger 4-9 1-3 10, Madelyn Bohman 1-2 0-0 2, Olivia O’Dell 1-1 0-0 2, Jenna Geis 0-6 0-0 0, Hayley Gorrell 0-4 0-0 0, Madelin Hoover 0-3 0-3 0. Totals: 24-58 5-18 59.
South Decatur: Loryn Pate 6-16 3-3 15, Lana Bell 5-11 2-2 12, Brook Somers 3-7 0-0 6, Megan Manlief 2-6 0-0 4, Mary Gasper 0-3 0-0 0, Katie Gasper 0-1 0-0 0, Bri Browder 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsten Meece 0-1 0-0 0.
Halftime score: North Decatur 28, South Decatur 21. Rebounds: North Decatur 33 (Bohman 9, Parmer 9, Geis 4, Gorrell 4, Krieger 3, O’Dell 2, Stanley 1, Hoover 1), South Decatur 25 (Pate 6, Bell 6, Somers 4, Mary Gasper 4, Manlief 3, Tori Storm 1, Browder 1). Assists: North Decatur 18 (Parmer 6, Bohman 4, Gorrell 4), South Decatur 6 (Pate 2, Manlief 2). Steals: North Decatur 11 (Stanley 5, O’Dell 3), South Decatur 5 (Somers 4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.