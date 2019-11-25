GREENSBURG — The 2019-20 IHSAA boys basketball season tips off on Tuesday night, with a local team in action.
The South Decatur Cougars will return to action on Tuesday on the road at Trinity Lutheran High School.
Following a 7-17 season in 2018-19, the Cougars will look to build on that record with a similar schedule to the one they had last season.
Key dates for the Cougars include the Civil War game and conference games against the Chargers on Dec. 6 at home and Jan. 17 on the road; the Edinburgh Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 and the Greensburg game on Jan. 25.
The Dec. 6 game against the Chargers will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars and the first game of the season for the Chargers.
Because of their success on the football field this fall, the Chargers were forced to push the start of the boys basketball season back to the Civil War game.
The originally planned season opening games against Greensburg and Milan will now be held on Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.
The Greensburg game on the 11th will be the first home game of the season for the Chargers.
North Decatur finished the 2018-19 with a 14-9 record, with their marquee games against the Pirates and Cougars. The Chargers will again host their own holiday tournament this year on Jan. 4.
Both the Chargers and Cougars will play in the newly aligned Sectional 44 this season. They will be joined by the Milan Indians, South Ripley Raiders and Triton Central Tigers.
Greensburg Pirates
The 2019-20 season for the Greensburg Pirates will look slightly different than last year’s team with the departure of a few key seniors, including Bellarmine freshman Drew Comer.
With the schedule change from North Decatur, the Greensburg Pirates will now open their season on Dec. 6 in a rematch of the 2018-19 seasons sectional championship game.
The Pirates will visit the Batesville Bulldogs then continue the high profile start with their North Decatur game and a visit to the Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the Tip Off Classic.
Southport and Greensburg will meet in the Noon game on Dec. 14.
The Pirates will again go to the Bob Wettig Tournament in Richmond this season as well.
Greensburg’s home game with Batesville will take place Jan. 16.
For the first time in many years, Greensburg will not host their own sectional this year. Instead, the Pirates will play in the Connersville sectional with the Spartans moving down to 3A from 4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.