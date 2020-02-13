GREENSBURG – Saturday morning, Evan Bray and Eric Lowe will compete in the IHSAA Wrestling Semistate at New Castle.
The duo will be wrestling for a top four finish in their weight classes. The top four in each weight class advances to the 16-man state finals.
Bray (31-9) will wrestle at 120 lbs. for the Pirates.
His day begins with a hefty challenge of meeting Anthony Hughes (31-6). Hughes is a junior at Lawrence North in Indianapolis.
With a win, Bray would meet either Luke Farling of Carmel or Carleton Perry of Warren Central.
Lowe (21-17) will begin his day against Jackson Mitchell (28-10) of Carmel.
With a win, Lowe would advance to meet either Ethan Butterfield of Lawrence North or Cooper Noehre of Greenfield Central.
Action begins at 9 a.m. in the historic New Castle Fieldhouse. Admission to the event costs $10.
