Mitchell's Chase Briscoe is rapidly proving his driving talents while climbing the "ladder" of success and eventual stardom in NASCAR much like his mentor, team owner, and three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart. Both of these hard-driving and determined Hoosiers gained their skills and experience in a variety of "open-wheel" venues racing on smaller diet tracks in the midwest.
Briscoe quickly impressed the Ford Performance Racing experts and fellow Hoosier (now NASCAR team owner) Stewart with hard-earned wins in the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity series last season while racing on a limited, part-time basis. These impressive and hard-earned victories earned Briscoe a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series ride in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 98 Ford Performance Mustang GT for 2020.
The likable and talented 23-year-old has quickly taken advantage of the new Stewart-Haas Xfinity opportunity. The determined Briscoe has earned four hard-fought wins so far, including two exciting wins in the last three races, in perhaps NASCAR's most competitive series.
Certainly his most eye-opening victory was just a few weeks back at the treacherous and challenging Darlington Raceway. The determined Briscoe banged walls and fenders several times in the thrilling duel with NASCAR Cup super-star Kyle Busch as the two skilled drivers battled door-to-door for the final laps to win at the famous old Darlington Raceway known by drivers as the "track too tough to tame."
Even the excited race announcers thought there was no way this "upstart" from Indiana would ever beat the winningest driver ever in the Xfinity Series. However, when the never-say-die Briscoe drove his battered Mustang around the outside of the Toyota of Busch in a miraculous, wall-scraping final lap pass, he earned his first Darlington and competitively out-duel the many-times champion. Important racing people certainly have taken notice.
Briscoe's incredible and determined come-from-behind win on Pocono's "tricky triangle" last Saturday drew further acclaim and attention. Battling adversity throughout the Pocono 225, Briscoe overcame a speeding on pit road penalty and charged back into the lead only to suffer a blown tire while leading with only 22 laps to go.
Miraculously, Briscoe somehow wrestled his car under control at over 190 mph as the left rear tire flew apart. Perhaps his dirt track skills kicked in as the talented Hoosier doggedly guided the No. 98 Mustang off the banking to the track apron. Normally with the high speeds at Pocono, a blown tire means hitting the wall, but a determined Briscoe managed to gain control and drive back into the pits for tires.
Undaunted, the Mitchell native returned to the track six rows behind race leader Ross Chastain with 18 laps remaining. At the drop of the green flag, Briscoe sliced his way through the competitive Xfinity Series field. Briscoe made a bold, veteran-like final lap move to pass and out-duel Chastain on the tricky Pocono "tunnel turn" to earn his fourth Xfinity victory of the season and vault himself into the series points lead heading to Indianapolis this weekend.
The impressive Hoosier is thrilled by the next challenge in his home state, the first ever NASCAR race on the challenging 13-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The historic, inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 will be contested on Saturday with the annual NASCAR "Brickyard 400" being raced for the first time on Sunday.
Briscoe commented on returning to Indianapolis and the opportunity to race at the "World's Greatest Race Course" in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series road course event, “I'm really looking forward to racing on the Indy road course. Nobody knows what to expect. I have practiced daily since February on the simulator...I'm trying to be the best I can be going into Indy. We definitely are putting a lot of significance and effort into that road race and hopefully we can get it done. Growing up in Indiana, I became a die hard Tony Stewart fan. It would mean the world to me to win at Indy."
