Hoosier Chase Briscoe earned a hard fought first NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Sunday.
The likeable 27-year-old Mitchell driver of fellow Hoosier Tony Stewart's No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang led the most laps (101) in the race. But, Briscoe had to hold off the charging field in a pair of intense, late race re-starts to earn his first NASCAR Cup career win.
The emotional Briscoe, kneeled briefing giving thanks beside his winning No. 14 Mustang before addressing the cheering, sold out Phoenix crowd, said, "It's unbelievable! I was crying the whole last lap. This was definitely a team win. I've got to thank everyone that's got me to this point. Just seven years ago I was sleeping on couches, volunteering at race shops...So blessed to be here driving for this organization, this team, this (No. 14-Stewart's car Number) car that was my hero's growing up (in Indiana). To everyone that believed in me, it's unbelievable!"
Briscoe's popular first NASCAR Cup Series win also made NASCAR history as Briscoe became the 200th different Cup series winner in NASCAR history, going back to it's inception in 1949.
Finishing second behind Briscoe was Ross Chastain, followed by Tyler Reddick, pole-sitter Ryan Blaney with veteran Kurt Busch rounding out the top five finishers.
The NASCAR Cup Series travels to the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway next Sunday for the Quik Trip 500.
