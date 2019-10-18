BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veteran Bassmaster Elite Series angler Bill Lowen of Brookville, Ind., finished the 2019 season with his 10th invitation to the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, but that does not mean Lowen has grown nonchalant about the iconic tournament.
“Making the Classic is what sportfishing all about,” said Lowen. “This year is especially important being the 50th anniversary. The Classic is going to be huge and I am excited to be part of it!”
The 2020 edition of the Bassmaster Classic will pit 53 of the world’s best bass anglers against each other as they compete for a purse of over $1 million. The three-day competition and Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo March 6-8 will attract thousands of fans to Birmingham, Ala., and Lake Guntersville.
When the Bassmaster Elite Series launched in 2006, Lowen was a first year pro from southern Indiana. At season’s end the rookie was 25th in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings and had qualified for his first Bassmaster Classic. Since then he has competed in nine Bassmaster Classics, finishing as high as fourth in 2016, and pocketed well over $1 million in winnings.
“Growing up as a kid I can always remember saying that I want to be like Denny Brauer someday and fish the Bassmaster Classic,” Lowen recalled. “Being able to live that dream is something I never take for granted.”
Story by B.A.S.S.
