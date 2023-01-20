A state record for burbot held for 32 years has been broken twice in two weeks. On Dec. 30 of last year, Scott Skafar broke the state burbot record set in 1990 with a 10.2-pound fish he caught from Lake Michigan. On Jan. 10, Phillip Duracz caught a new state record burbot from Lake Michigan weighing 11.4 pounds. Duracz also holds the lake whitefish state record of 9.34 pounds caught from Lake Michigan in 2021.
Cold water temperatures from November to April bring Lake Michigan burbot closer to shore to feed.
“The recent warm weather coupled with light winds has provided excellent opportunities for anglers to fish Lake Michigan at a time they are usually unable to safely access the lake,” Lake Michigan fisheries research biologist Ben Dickinson said.
Burbot are good to eat. They have firm, white flesh and a large liver, similar to cod. Find more information about Lake Michigan fishing at on.IN.gov/lakemichiganfishing and learn more about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.
Keep The Bird Feeder Full
You hear the term “food desert” mentioned on the news describing an area where there are no food resources available for people to buy.
For our feathered friends, this time of year represents a real “food desert” as almost all of the food resources of wild seeds have been exhausted. Even woodpeckers are having a hard time with the trees being frozen and hard to peck.
The birds at my feeder are going through almost two gallons of black sunflower seeds every day. The woodpeckers are knocking out two suet cakes about every third or fourth day, and the squirrels are jockeying for any seeds spilled on the ground.
The feeder is a busy place as its source of protein is absolutely vital to maintain the birds’ ability to fight off the cold. When the feeder is empty and I show up to fill it, the birds’ sit close by, patiently waiting. I only have to step away a few feet away before they begin to fly and land on the feeder.
2023 State Park Passes & Permits
The 2023 Indiana state park passes, lake permits, off-road cycling permits, and horse tags are now available at property offices, properties’ front gates and online.
A resident annual entrance pass is priced at $50. A nonresident annual entrance pass is available for $70. Golden Hoosier Passports cost $25 and are available to Indiana residents 65 and older.
Winter Exploration Hikes
Winter Exploration Hike Series features off-trail hiking through lesser-known areas of Monroe Lake. The hikes are exploratory in nature so there is no “set” path; we’ll have a general route in mind, but plenty of freedom to veer off as things of interest catch our eyes. Hikers should be prepared for the possibility of rugged terrain, lack of formal toilet facilities, and lots of fun! Each hike is limited to 20 people and lasts about two hours.
- Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m., Southfork: Sign up at bit.ly/weh-jan-25-2023 by Jan. 22 - 7 spots open
- Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., Fairfax SRA: Sign up at bit.ly/weh-feb1-2023 by Jan. 29 - 3 spots open
Firewood At Lincoln SP
The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Lincoln State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available and go through Feb. 28.The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas. Firewood cut at Lincoln is for personal use only and may not be sold. A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Lincoln’s office between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. For more information, call 812-937-4710.
Lincoln State Park (on.IN.gov/lincolnsp) is at 15476 N. CR 300 E., Lincoln City, Indiana.
