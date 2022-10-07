Don’t risk delays—plan to buy your deer hunting license early. If you typically buy your license at a store near you, skip the long lines the day before your hunt and buy it now. Find a list of license retailers online. Be sure to check your license for accuracy before you leave the store.
If you plan to purchase your license online, log in to your Access Indiana account before the season begins—don’t risk delays due to potential technical difficulties.
Interested in harvesting multiple deer or hunting across multiple seasons? Consider buying a deer license bundle, which allows you to harvest up to three deer (only one may be antlered) during the Archery, Firearms, and Muzzleloader seasons.
To find more information about deer licenses, seasons, and regulations, visit our website at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/white-tailed-deer/. Remember, the resident youth consolidated hunt/trap license includes all deer hunting privileges. Still have questions? Email us at INDeerHotline@dnr.IN.gov.
Accessible Hunting
Indiana’s DNR Fish & Wildlife areas are for everyone. If you’re a person with a disability who wants to hunt on a DNR property, you can apply for a special permit at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/licenses-and-permits/permits-commercial-licenses/. In particular, if you’re a veteran with a disability, apply for a DAV hunting license at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/licenses-and-permits/disabled-veterans/. Be sure to contact the property manager to organize entry for each area. If you have questions about accessible properties or hunts near you, contact us at (317) 232-4080.
Testing For Chronic Wasting Disease
Each year, Indiana DNR selects new areas to test deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD). These are the areas where DNR has collected few samples in the past or has not targeted for a few years. During opening weekend of the 2022 Firearms Season, DNR will focus its sampling in northeastern and south-central Indiana.
Hunters who wish to have their deer tested for CWD can bring their deer to select Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs) and State Fish Hatcheries (SFHs) throughout hunting season. Deer heads can be dropped into designated coolers at select FWAs and SFHs, or hunters may make an appointment for their deer to be sampled by a biologist during office hours.
The 2022-23 sampling locations and their hours of operation are listed on our website at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/wildlife-diseases-in-indiana/chronic-wasting-disease-cwd/. Hunters who submit a deer for CWD testing will receive a metal tag reminiscent of Indiana’s historical deer harvest confirmation process.
CheckIN Your Harvest
The Indiana CheckIN Game system allows hunters and trappers to check in their harvested game from any device connected to the internet. You will receive a confirmation number which must be written down on a temporary transportation tag for the harvested game species (turkey, deer). Be sure to check your information to ensure accuracy before submitting. Deer and wild turkeys must be checked in within 48 hours of harvest, while river otters must be checked in within 24 hours of harvest. Be sure to have your Customer ID and harvest information ready.
Remember, you don’t need to log in to your account to check in game for this fall – you can do so by clicking CheckIN Game and entering your Customer ID number and date of birth.
Please do not re-enter the correct information if you have entered incorrect information into the CheckIN Game system because each submission registers as a harvested animal. Email your confirmation number, name, and any changes to be made to INhuntfish@dnr.IN.gov.
To view all game previously checked in with the CheckIN Game system, you will need to set up an account through our online system. You can purchase licenses, check in game, complete your HIP registration, or make a donation through your account.
Hunters still have the option of visiting traditional check-in stations where a confirmation number will be provided to hunters to place on their temporary transportation tag. You may also phone-in your harvest by calling 1-800-419-1326; however, there is a $3 credit card charge for the service (Visa or MasterCard only).
Hunting Seasons
Wild Turkey Fall Archery: October 1 – 30
Deer Archery: October 1 – January 1, 2023
Woodcock: October 15 – November 28
Red and Gray Fox: October 15 – February 28, 2023
Coyote and Striped Skunk: October 15 – March 15, 2023
Wild Turkey Fall Firearms: October 19 – 30
Ducks, Coots, Mergansers:
- North Zone: October 22 – December 11
- Central Zone: October 29 – November 6
- South Zone: November 26, 2022 – January 22, 2023
Canada Geese:
- North Zone: October 22 – October 30
- Central Zone: October 29 – November 6
- South Zone: November 5 – November 20
Youth & Veteran Waterfowl
- North Zone: October 15 – 16
- Central Zone: October 22 – 23
- South Zone: October 29 – 30
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.