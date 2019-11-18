GREENSBURG — With the extension into the regional round of the North Decatur football season, the athletic department has announced changes in schedule of two early season games for the Chargers basketball team.
The North Decatur vs. Greensburg season opening game will now be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Chargers game against the Milan Indians has been pushed back to Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The season will now begin on Dec. 6 at South Decatur for the Chargers.
