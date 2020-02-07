VEVAY — The North Decatur Lady Chargers complete a 3-game sweep of their rival, the South Decatur Lady Cougars, on Friday night with a 60-35 victory in the Sectional 44 semi-final.
With the win, the Lady Chargers will now meet the South Ripley Lady Raiders for the Sectional title on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
The old adage states that it is hard to beat the same team three times, and that proved true, but not true enough for the Lady Cougars to stop it.
The Chargers hopped ahead early, leading by double figures in the first quarter.
The lead did not grow in the second quarter, but stayed steady, allowing the Chargers to enter the half with a comfortable 13 point lead.
In the third quarter, the Chargers defense stepped up. The Cougars were able to score just eight points. With the defense, the Cougars pushed the lead to 21.
Comfortably ahead, the Chargers coasted through the fourth quarter and clinched their spot in Saturday night’s championship game.
Sidney Parmer led the way for the Chargers with 16 points. She was joined in double figures by Morgan Stanley with 10.
Lana Bell led the Cougars in scoring with 10 points.
North Decatur vs. South Ripley for the Sectional title beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Switzerland County.
