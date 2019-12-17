GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers (1-5) broke into the win column on Tuesday night with a 69-64 win over the Milan Indians (1-5).
The Chargers fell behind early, but used a 30-10 run in the season half to lead by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Milan clawed back into the game late with their tenacity on defense and their continued success on the offensive glass, but two clutch rebounds by Elijah Hoeing and clutch free throw shooting from Trey Nobbe sealed the win for the Chargers.
Craig Adams led the Chargers for the second straight game in scoring with 16 points. He hit three 3-pointers.
Garrett Wood came off the bench and scored 15 points with three 3-pointers as well.
Brandon Borgman filled the stat sheet with a team highs of six rebounds and five assists to go with his nine points.
Nobbe scored 11 points to join Wood and Adams in double figures.
The junior varsity Chargers won 40-32, with Brendan Spears leading the team with 12 points.
Lady Pirates win again
OLDENBURG — The Greensburg Lady Pirates won their eighth straight game on Tuesday by defeating the Oldenburg Academy Twisters 71-38.
Melina Wilkison led the Pirates with 24 points and Aliyah Evans chipped in 20 points.
Anna West joined them in double figures with 11 points.
The team returns to action on Friday night in a rivalry game at Batesville.
