GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Lady Chargers volleyball team celebrated their third straight sectional championship winning season this week with an awards banquet held at the high school.
Kara Muckerheide was named most valuable player on the varsity team, while Brittany Krieger was named junior varsity most valuable player.
The annual Chargers Awards went to Olivia O’Dell and Abby Hartman.
Other varsity awards were handed out to Jenna Geis (Most improved), Erika Kramer (most valuable server and most valuable attacker), Olivia Bohman (most valuable defender) and Emma Luttel (mental attitude).
Sami Luttel won the junior varsity mental attitude award and Caroline Stapp won the junior varsity most improved award.
The Chargers finished the season 23-10 with their third straight sectional title.
