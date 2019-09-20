GREENSBURG — Decatur County was treated to not one — not two — but three competitive football games on Friday night.
The North Decatur Chargers hosted the Milan Indians in a Mid Indiana Conference clash, the Greensburg Pirates hosted the South Dearborn Knights in an EIAC clash and the South Decatur Cougars hosted the Edinburgh Lancers with both teams desperate to get back into the win column.
Chargers shutout Indians
Points were expected to come in bunches at Ed Kaelin Field when the North Decatur Chargers and Milan Indians clashed to gain a stranglehold on the Mid-Indiana Football Conference.
When the time came, points were hard to find. It was the Chargers though that were able to put enough on the board for the win, 21-0.
The North Decatur Chargers were the only team to get on the board in the first half with a 9-yard touchdown run from Logan Koehne with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Chargers defense were dominant. In the one drive the Milan Indians were in the Chargers territory, Alex Stirn came up with an interception in the end zone.
Milan had just 21 yards in the first half.
The Chargers defense kept up the pressure and the Chargers offense continued to scratch and claw away yards toward the end zone.
In the third quarter Stirn found Koehne on a 31 yard touchdown pass and in the fourth quarter Stirn scored himself on a 2 yard quarterback sneak.
The Chargers are now 4-1 on the season with the Paoli Rams visiting next Friday night for homecoming.
Pirates drop second straight
For the first time this season, the Greensburg Pirates struggled offensively against an opponent for a period of time in a game.
Still with the struggles, the Pirates put up 31 points. However, the Knights put 42 points on the board to win 42-31.
Until 1:17 remained in the second quarter, the Pirates were held scoreless by the South Dearborn Knights. It was then that quarterback Toby Brogan found receiver Adam Koester for an 11-yard score.
The Pirates trailed 14-7 at the break.
A Ben Bausback kick in the third quarter from 38 yards out kept the Pirates points coming. All the while, the Knights were able to put two more touchdowns on the board to pick up the EIAC win and drop the Pirates to 2-3 on the year.
With nine minutes remaining the Knights lead ballooned to 35-10, keeping a comeback out of reach.
The Pirates travel to Brookville next Friday night to meet Franklin County.
Cougars pull off comeback win
It took right until the final buzzer on Friday night for the South Decatur Cougars and Edinburgh Lancers to determine a winner.
Edinburgh’s Streeval had the first score of the game with a 72 yard touchdown on an interception.
Hunter Collins was the first Cougar to reach the end zone on a 30 yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Gatewood.
These two scores sent the game into the halftime break tied 7-7.
Edinburgh finally found a rhythm offensively nearing the end of the third quarter, putting two scores on the board in the final 15 minutes of game time.
Clayton McNealy’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter kept the Cougars battling and with 1:41 remaining in the game, Wyatt Gatewood put the Cougars ahead by four points to back the Lancers into a corner.
The Cougars forced a turnover on downs to give them the 25-21 win and a 2-3 record on the season.
Next Friday night, South Decatur travels to Eastern Hancock High School in Charlottesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.